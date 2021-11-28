Letter to the editor: Group spreading misinformation

A story printed in Sunday’s Missoulian about a group opposing books about sex and the LGBTQ community in a Gillette library needs clarification or correction. The story says that the group, among other things, opposes sex changes for children.

That charge is used to anger and upset people, but it doesn’t happen — children are not candidates for sex changes anywhere in the U.S. or the world. Allowing a group to spread misinformation in your paper I’m guessing was an oversight — I wouldn’t subscribe if I didn’t generally trust the information you share.