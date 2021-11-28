 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter to the editor: Group spreading misinformation

  • 0

A story printed in Sunday’s Missoulian about a group opposing books about sex and the LGBTQ community in a Gillette library needs clarification or correction. The story says that the group, among other things, opposes sex changes for children.

That charge is used to anger and upset people, but it doesn’t happen — children are not candidates for sex changes anywhere in the U.S. or the world. Allowing a group to spread misinformation in your paper I’m guessing was an oversight — I wouldn’t subscribe if I didn’t generally trust the information you share.

Cindy Loose,

Missoula

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News