Letter to the editor: Gun control thoughts

POTUS is limited to two terms, Limit Congress to the same. Return control to ATF. Prevent states creating laws on firearms. Set age for purchase at 21. All gun owners must have firearms license and background check. All gun shows must provide online completion of ATF 4473s. Long guns/shotguns limited to 5 rounds. Handguns 10 rounds. Ghost guns and computer-generated guns will be considered a felony. Use of body armor limited to law enforcement only. POTUS will issue an executive order to implement the above action. After a four-year period, Congress will act to make the order into law. Remember that some action is better than no action at all.

Kenneth Willett,

Missoula

