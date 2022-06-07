Letter to the editor: Guns ARE the problem

I am fed up with the gun violence gripping our nation. Mass killings, domestic shootings, random senseless acts of terror. What kind of people are we? Guns aren’t the problem? Hogwash! Guns are the problem. People who use guns to commit these atrocities are the problem. And people who refuse to acknowledge the role of guns in these preventable tragedies are the problem. These people are complicit in the deaths of the innocent as surely as the ones who pull the trigger. These people put the guns into the hands of the misfits, the mentally ill, and the attention seekers who use their victims as their calling cards. Shame in you, you lawmakers who are beholden to the NRA and the gun lobby, rather than the good of our country and the citizens who fear for their safety and their lives. Shame on you for placing your jobs above the lives of those who die. Get the backbone you need to become truly human. Otherwise, get out!