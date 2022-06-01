Letter to the editor: Guns DO kill people

In response to the Republicans' shameful but hardly surprising response to the (latest) massacre of children, I suggest that the governor and congress-folk of whatever state is involved be the ones who accompany the EMTs to the scene and are the ones who put the bodies in body bags. Then they need to be required to be the ones to meet with the family members and tell them why their loved one will no longer be around to brighten their days. They also need to explain why their loved one has been denied the right to life. If you review the recent charts in the New York Times regarding world-wide gun violence, you will see that GUNS DO KILL PEOPLE. Amazing. Who knew?