Letter to the editor: Gut punch

I don’t get that gut-punch feeling very often, but on top of chaos over our befuddling ex-president and attempts by Republicans to bring our country to its knees, our mayor died.

I’m so sad.

John Engen stayed his cheerful self throughout his years of life and service. He bought Missoula its water system!

Missoula was the only big city in Montana that didn’t own its own water. Increasingly, Missoulians will benefit. We won’t be paying out-of-state corporate honchos and shareholders. We will keep water system money in Missoula. An out-of-state billionaire can’t shut us off.

Republicans tried to stop that purchase. John got it done!

It helps to think about John and a life well-lived. His example gives me hope for our future.

We will continue to fight for our democracy nationally and in Montana. We’ll elect people like Willis Curdy, a rancher, woodland firefighter, teacher, sportsman, and Montana legislator. We know he’ll represent Missoula and Lolo ethically. He’s excelled for eight years in the House.

He’ll do his research. He’ll work for good legislation. He’ll pass bills and lead committees.

Elect Willis Curdy! The other guy intends to steal our freedom.

Sue Malek,

Missoula

