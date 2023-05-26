Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

As a bicyclist, I am very happy with the present design of the Higgins Avenue Bridge. I understand and agree with those who oppose putting time and money into unnecessary changes.

I propose that the four-lane design continue with a simple change: the outside lanes become designated as right turn only. Southbound right hand turns would exit on 3rd; northbound would exit on Front Street.

Reduced lanes on the bridge would result in much frustration as a single traffic lane which included right hand turns would become clogged with motorists waiting for pedestrians and bicyclists crossing Third or Front. Any solution would no doubt include a designated right hand turn lane, which is already there on the bridge just waiting for designation (paint). Why not do it now?

I do support reducing lanes on Higgins Avenue, especially south of the bridge to Brooks.

Ethel MacDonald,

Missoula