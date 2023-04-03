There is a quiet place in Missoula...three minutes from the nerve-racking hustle and bustle of Reserve Street...steps away from the soccer fields and laughing kids at the Fort Missoula Recreational park. It's the quiet green campus of old Fort Missoula. You can get your mile run in by following Perimeter Road...starting and ending at the Military Museum. On a summer day, you can walk the paths and step into the 1860s in St. Michael's Church, climb the fire tower or slip into the Grant Creek School and in your mind's eye, catch Jeannette Rankin teaching farm kids their letters. With a good imagination, you just might encounter visitors Mark Twain or U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor.