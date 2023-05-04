I have to wonder why so many politicians, state and federal, fear people of the LGBTQ+ community. Politicians have rallied to attack people in this broad group. Why? Ignorance. Ignorance is a great magnifier of intolerance, and intolerance leads to hate.

The article referenced at the end of this letter is one of many discussing the science of homosexuality. Defying some legislators’ desires, sex cannot be simply defined as male or female. Instead, there’s a genetic component to “sexuality.” Genome mapping has led scientists to incredible discoveries concerning so many human attributes, including sexual preferences.

The Republican push to define males as sperm creators and females as egg creators is too simplistic. The referenced article explains males “can develop female genitalia,” and females can be born with “masculinized brains,” making the only-two-sexes-fits-all thinking null. And what of women who have had hysterectomies or males who have had vasectomies. I guess they can’t be qualified as female or male.

Ignorance is no excuse for poor governance. I believe some of our politicos are poorly educated, willfully or not, and should do some basic research before speaking; knowledge often destroys intolerance. Although, I guess hating what you don’t understand is easier.

Gary Brooks,

Missoula