Letter to the editor: Hauck being hypocritical

Bobby Hauck, architect of Montana's second-most illustrious football program, is decidedly against the new NCAA-sanctioned player transfer portal. "I don't think it's good for kids, I don't think it's good for programs, I don't think it's good for life lessons." (Missoulian Dec. 23).
Further, he is adamantly opposed to "re-recruiting" players. "Recruited them once, don't need to recruit again ... If you don't love this team and this program, get out ..."
He's being hypocritical. He once entered the "coach transfer portal" and jetted south with visions of bowl games and bullion at UNLV. When things didn't work out as planned, he returned north.
I guess, if you're a football coach, your own standards of loyalty and "re-recruiting" don't apply.
Bryan Di Salvatore,
Missoula