 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter to the editor: Hauck being hypocritical

  • 0

Bobby Hauck, architect of Montana's second-most illustrious football program, is decidedly against the new NCAA-sanctioned player transfer portal. "I don't think it's good for kids, I don't think it's good for programs, I don't think it's good for life lessons." (Missoulian Dec. 23).

Further, he is adamantly opposed to "re-recruiting" players. "Recruited them once, don't need to recruit again ... If you don't love this team and this program, get out ..."

He's being hypocritical. He once entered the "coach transfer portal" and jetted south with visions of bowl games and bullion at UNLV. When things didn't work out as planned, he returned north.

I guess, if you're a football coach, your own standards of loyalty and "re-recruiting" don't apply.

Bryan Di Salvatore,

People are also reading…

Missoula

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News