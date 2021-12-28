Letter to the editor: Hauck being hypocritical

Further, he is adamantly opposed to "re-recruiting" players. "Recruited them once, don't need to recruit again ... If you don't love this team and this program, get out ..."

He's being hypocritical. He once entered the "coach transfer portal" and jetted south with visions of bowl games and bullion at UNLV. When things didn't work out as planned, he returned north.

I guess, if you're a football coach, your own standards of loyalty and "re-recruiting" don't apply.

Bryan Di Salvatore,

Missoula

