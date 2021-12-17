Letter to the editor: Hauck's bad call

University of Montana coach Bobby Hauck has certainly made his share of bad calls on the football field over the years, but none of those were as bad as his decision to throw in with the incompetent, right-wing superintendent of Montana schools.

Hauck is entitled like any American to support the anti-vaxxer, climate-change denying, democracy-destroying right wing, but he should be able to keep it to himself. Supporting a public figure who blankets actual racism with her bombastic notions on critical race theory should prompt every African-American player on the Grizzlies to walk off the team in protest and find some other safe place to showcase their talents.