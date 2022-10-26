Letter to the editor: Have compassion for Montana families

When my husband and I found out that I was pregnant with our first child, we were overjoyed. My world came crashing down during our anatomy scan midway through the pregnancy. After meeting with a maternal fetal medicine doctor, we learned that our baby had a lethal form of skeletal dysplasia. My doctor advised me that I could either terminate or continue the pregnancy. If I carried the pregnancy to term, the baby would be born coughing and straining for air for a few minutes until she perished. I opted for a termination as I knew that was the final act of love I could give to this baby: that she die in the comfort of her mother instead of gasping for air.
I was almost at the 24 week gestational limit and the surgery to terminate could no longer be done in Montana. Between traveling for the procedure, fighting an insurance company, and saying goodbye to my baby, I was incredibly traumatized.
My decision to terminate was a decision made between myself and my doctor. Late term abortions are heart-breaking. LR-131 further stigmatizes late term abortions and criminalizes our doctors. Have compassion for Montana families. Vote NO on LR-131.
Sarah Kries-O'Dowed,
Missoula