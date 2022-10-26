Letter to the editor: Have compassion for Montana families

When my husband and I found out that I was pregnant with our first child, we were overjoyed. My world came crashing down during our anatomy scan midway through the pregnancy. After meeting with a maternal fetal medicine doctor, we learned that our baby had a lethal form of skeletal dysplasia. My doctor advised me that I could either terminate or continue the pregnancy. If I carried the pregnancy to term, the baby would be born coughing and straining for air for a few minutes until she perished. I opted for a termination as I knew that was the final act of love I could give to this baby: that she die in the comfort of her mother instead of gasping for air.