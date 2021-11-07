Letter to the editor: Hay Patrick has worked tirelessly for community and United Way

It’s easy to not notice when things are going well. But it’s important for our hearts and souls to pay attention to the good in our community — not only the bad.

One bright spot of light in Missoula is our United Way. This year, we’re celebrating the nonprofit’s 90th anniversary here in our town. And this month, we have a second milestone: Our CEO’s 15th anniversary leading critical community change through United Way. For 15 years Susan Hay Patrick has been working tirelessly, mostly behind the scenes, to improve lives right here. Under her leadership, our United Way has become a leader among the nearly 1,800 United Ways across the world — embracing the idea of collectively working to get to the root cause of big challenges, like homelessness and suicide.