I am appalled by the anti-LGBTQIA+ bills that have made it as far as Montana’s Senate. Take House Bill 359, which labels drag events as “sexually oriented.” It might as well be called the Fashion Police bill. Are we really going to legislate what people wear? My husband, a trans man, fondly recalls when girls were allowed to wear pants to school in 1970. This bill is a leap backward. Who gets to decide what is appropriately gendered clothing? Is the state going to consult Vogue? TikTok influencers? And if this bill is truly concerned with children being exposed to “prurient interests,” cheerleaders can tell you about the gross behavior to which they have been subjected. Are they going to be banned? No, because they don’t confound traditional masculinity the way a man who willingly puts on a dress does.