HB 372 is a greatly misleading and harmful bill being passed through the Legislature right now. It is titled “Right to Hunt in the Constitution”, although that right was established already in 2004. Rather, this bill will add the right to trap, and enshrine in the Montana Constitution that “hunting, trapping, and fishing by citizens” will be the primary means of wildlife management. Trapping is indiscriminate and inhumane towards the animals caught, and it does not respect “fair chase” hunting principles.