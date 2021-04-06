Letter to the editor: HB 410 would ban harmful insecticides

Your breakfast this morning probably included foods that need or benefit from pollinators: coffee, tea, blueberries, raspberries, citrus, melon or almonds. Bees and other insect pollinators are critical to at least 30% of the foods and beverages we consume daily. Every season, native pollinators contribute about $30 billion to U.S. food production.

Unfortunately, pollinators are declining. Domestic hives in the U.S. are losing 30% of their bees each year. Many of our native bees (including bumblebees, leafcutter bees and mason bees) are nearing extinction.

One major contributor to these declines is pesticides, especially insecticides. Insecticides called neonicotinoids (because of their chemical similarity to nicotine) are the most widely used insecticides in the world. They are absorbed into plant tissues, are long-lived and toxic to many pollinators, especially bees. The three most widely used neonicotinoids have been banned in the European Union since 2017.