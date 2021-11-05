 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: Heading towards dictatorship

America’s rendezvous with the dark times of one-party authoritarian dictatorship draws near. Led by a political entity whose loyalty is to an individual not the country, they consciously work toward America’s destruction, by installing a supreme absolutist leader who becomes the state and their orders become law.

America’s inept opposition party will not be able to stop it, some will be complicit in the overthrow. The evil that ensues when authoritarian/totalitarian ideology takes over people's thinking has no boundaries. Unfortunately for Americans, the nation is so heavily militarized the bloodbath that could arise would be most horrendous.

Have the whirlwinds of time overtaken American exceptionalism? Was it really only a grain sand in the abyss?

Bill Bakeberg, 

Missoula

