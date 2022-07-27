Letter to the editor: Health coverage of Montanans is at stake

Nearly 1 in 5 U.S. adults suffers from a mental illness, and Montana ranks in the lower half of all states for adult and youth mental illness prevalence. Montanans are seven times more likely to be forced out-of-network for mental health care than for primary health care, making it difficult to find care due to higher out-of-pocket costs. With mental health and addiction crises on the rise, Montanans need care based on need and not on profit.

In 2019, a court in California delivered a win for millions of Americans seeking mental health and addiction treatment in Wit v. United Behavioral Health. The court ruled the nation’s largest insurer was wrong to use internally developed criteria to guide coverage decisions and not widely accepted clinical standards of care. Recently, that decision was reversed by the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, effectively allowing insurers to ignore clinical standards and create their own criteria for mental health treatment. Many advocates are urging the judges of the Ninth Circuit (which includes judges in Montana) to revisit this ruling. In a time of unprecedented mental health and addiction crisis, this case must be reheard. The health coverage of Montanans and Americans is at stake.