Letter to the editor: Health department very helpful

Thank you to our Missoula health department. I had the recent misfortune of contracting COVID (thankfully, a mild case) and found it easy to learn how to get tested and manage my condition. The health department website was easy to locate and navigate.

Given the latest surge, it was no surprise to me that the phone lines were busy, but I persevered and was able to obtain a same-day test appointment that was quick and now, thankfully painless. Results came in just about 24 hours and linked me with easy to understand CDC information about how to isolate so that I didn’t contribute to the spread. I was contacted by public health nurses who also provided practical guidance and answered all or my questions and promptly released me from isolation after my isolation period.