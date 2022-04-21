Letter to the editor: Hellegaard is a proven public servant

It’s an honor to endorse Lyn Hellegaard, your next representative for House District 97.

Lyn has more experience and credibility as a candidate than most who choose to run for the Montana Legislature. Her experience as a true conservative member of the Missoula City Council during her term underscores her credentials.

However, there’s more than what many already know about Lyn. She’s spent many years supporting and advocating for legislation in Helena to benefit the transportation needs of veterans, the aged and disabled. Her opponent lacks such experience.

Lyn is tested and proven effective as a public servant while a city councilor. Her opponent is not.

Constituents know what to expect of Lyn, given her credible tenure as a public servant. Her opponent can only make unvalidated promises.

Finally, Lyn has been putting together numerous pieces of legislation to propose during her first term. Her opponent cannot make the same claim.

Lyn Hellegaard will continue the excellent work that’s been done by Legislative Conservatives. She’s unwavering in her values and will truly serve the residents of HD 97 while listening to their input and recommendations.

Please join me in voting for Lyn Hellegaard as your next representative for HD 97.

Rep. Brad Tschida, HD97

