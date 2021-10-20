Letter to the editor: Help move justice forward

Regarding the municipal judge elections, I’m writing to endorse Jennifer Streano for District 1 and Eli Parker for District 2. I know them both as competent, dedicated, and effective public defenders. They will bring a much-needed understanding and compassion to the Missoula’s municipal court system.

I also heartily endorse Jacob Coolidge for District 3.

For Coolidge, “Moving Justice Forward” is an apropos summation of his work over the last decade plus.

It’s been my privilege witnessing Coolidge’s growth — from grad school to his being recognized with the Montana Law Student Pro Bono Award as he earned his law degree. I admired his work product as a dedicated volunteer and as an engaged board member. He has earned my respect with his diverse experience in indigent defense.

Jake’s training and work in the trenches has given him insight, perspective, and maturity needed to serve on the bench. He is an honorable man with a heartfelt commitment to justice in the criminal justice system.

Please take a moment before you cast your vote to check out Jake’s website: Coolidgeforjudge21.com.