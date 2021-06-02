 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: Help neighborhood put stop to flooding
While listening to the disturbing international, national, state and local news, I sit and wish that I could do something in the areas of our political leaders, killings, racism, injustice, health, climate, economy and housing — besides praying. 

Then I hear about the Clark Fork River flooding into the Orchard Homes area and I think: Why has Missoula not fixed this problem, which started a couple of years ago when the levee broke?

Missoula, let's help persons here with a little fix. 

Patricia E. Waylett,

Missoula

