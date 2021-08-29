Letter to the editor: Help prevent suicide

September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. This is a time for each of us to reach out to those around us and take steps to prevent suicide. The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention's theme for the month is "Together, we can help #StopSuicide."

When I lived in Missoula, I lost a good friend a few years ago, and also lost a work colleague who was not yet 20 years old. In each case, everyone said we couldn't see it coming, but the truth is we weren't paying enough attention to the mental health struggles these guys were going through. That is why I am passionate about the work of the AFSP to educate everyone about the importance of recognizing someone who is struggling and what to do about it.

One action I'm taking this month to help #StopSuicide is contacting my public officials and urging them to prioritize funding for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline and our local crisis call centers. In July 2022, the new 988 number will be fully operational as the universal phone number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. This easy-to-remember three-digit number will increase access to vital mental health and suicide crisis supports.

Mickey Smotherman,

Bozeman

