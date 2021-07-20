Letter to the editor: Help trappers quit by banning traps

We move closer to "Wolf Armageddon" as ever more brutish trapping laws take effect in Montana.

Why do people trap? Money, of course, entices those who don't mind the barbaric nature of trapping. At a recent auction, a wolf foot sold for $6 — wow! And there is blood money to be made trapping these so-called predators.

About 43,000 traps were reported to Fish, Wildlife and Parks in 2016 to kill animals listed in the 14 predator species. Assuming traps were checked every 48 hours as recommended (not required), emptied and reset, that's lots of suffering animals assassinated over the useful life of the traps, including many non-targeted or illegal species. Only trapped wolves have to be shot. Other animals can be clubbed, drowned or stomped to death.

Some equate trapping with recreation. In the St. Cloud Times, a trapper stated: "It's just fun to do." Or, from another trapper: "It's trapping. And once you try it, it's tough to quit."

So let's help 'em quit. Tell people across the USA to call/write progressive leaders to lobby against trapping. Join an anti-trapping group. Please advocate for our precious national wildlife and get trapping banned from America's public lands.

Linda Holtom,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 2 Funny 2 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0