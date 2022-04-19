Letter to the editor: Helping to restore quality education

Since receiving my doctorate, at a time that is increasingly becoming a stranger to my memory, I have gone through the stages of grief for a loss, that until now, could not be defined well. First, I experienced denial that systemic problems did exist in our education system(s). But then, I experienced anger and, as a result, I engaged in a 10-year research study to help address those problems. That anger, with an attempt to present new ideas that I reasonably felt could improve education in America, was pushed aside with confidence and replaced with hope. However, today, in Montana, after fighting with the Office of Public Instruction, teacher unions, even a misdirected culture in the Missoula County Public District, more specifically at Missoula Sentinel High School, I have reached the stage of sadness, perhaps even depression. For what I have now experienced is the loss of wonderment and the loss of curiosity among the students, directed by an increasing ignorance among teachers. I am running for Congress and I hope that with that effort I can keep at bay acceptance, perhaps fight back and help restore quality education for those most in need of it, our students.