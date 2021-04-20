Letter to the editor: Hero Leahy, staff rose to challenge

I want to give a huge shout-out to Ellen Leahy for her excellent career as our city-county health officer.

For more than 30 years she has worked hard to protect the health of Missoula County residents. But last year she rose to hero level, along with her whole dedicated staff.

Ellen Leahy, we will be forever grateful for your leadership that kept most of us healthy during the pandemic. We haven’t thanked you and your staff enough for your careful, thoughtful leadership, and for the strength and courage to stay the course despite reprehensible criticism. Every day I have been incredibly grateful I live in Missoula.

I wish you peace and rest in your retirement, as well as a chance to enjoy nature and faraway places. Thank you for everything.

Betty Wing,

Missoula

