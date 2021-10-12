 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: Hertz ignored testimony
Letter to the editor: Hertz ignored testimony

Re: Greg Hertz’s Oct. 4 guest column: Greg, I see you’re back to writing editorials about the “progressive left” and their tax proposals. You find a source to quote that supports your opinion and then tout the benefit of the 2017 tax law that President Trump signed and the right-wind radical Republicans passed while conveniently ignoring the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) testimony regarding this bill.

In a Congressional hearing, CBO testified the results of the 2017 tax law would be “slight and short lived” and that it “will not pay for itself.” In fact, it will add $1.9 trillion to deficits over the next 10 years. You also ignored the fact that the deficit grew 17% the year the bill was passed and another 15% the year after. The idea that tax cuts for the wealthy and corporations would allow us to grow our way out of debt (one of the Republicans’ favorite myths) has proven incorrect once again.

So, thanks but no thanks to following your editorial advice.

Suz Rittenhouse,

Polson

