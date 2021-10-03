Letter to the editor: Hess has experience and wisdom

I write in support of Jordan Hess, Ward 2 candidate for the Missoula City Council.

Through two terms, Jordan has been an excellent councilman, both for his voters in Ward 2 and for the City of Missoula. Jordan is a careful listener and the legislation he has supported reflects both concern for the voters and an even-handed weighing of facts and arguments. He is a hard worker, often working in the background to strengthen and clarify Council ordinances. Jordan’s voting record shows a thoughtful balance between progressive policies and the pragmatic needs of government.

Jordan’s strong support for affordable housing, the city’s purchase of the water system and his advocacy for our environment all reflect these qualities of hard work, good judgment and serving the people of Missoula.

New challenges are emerging as Missoula continues to grow rapidly. Jordan Hess has the experience and the wisdom to help Missoula meet these challenges in ways that both protect our values and build our community.

Please join me in supporting Jordan Hess, Council candidate for Ward 2.

Rep. Tom France

HD 94, Missoula

