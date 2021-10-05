Letter to the editor: Hess has experience needed to lead

With great enthusiasm, we support Jordan Hess in his bid for re-election to Missoula City Council.

We know Jordan Hess. We respect him. We trust him. And we trust his judgment.

We also can attest to what it feels like to shoulder the solemn responsibility of representing — with integrity, as an elected public official — not only your friends and neighbors, but also people who disagree with you — and even resent you.

Jordan knows this feeling. His record on the City Council shows he has served Missoula humbly, with intelligence, compassion, stamina and dedication. His thoughtful, respectful way of participating in the council’s work stands out. So does his distinctively calm, attentive way of listening. Both are vital now.

On the council, Jordan also has applied his keen expertise in matters of land use and transportation. In fact, his expertise has proved relevant and valuable as our community has continued to grow.

During this critical time for Missoula, we will face new and often daunting challenges. These challenges will require the kinds of breadth and depth of knowledge, awareness, understanding and skill that Jordan Hess unselfishly offers.