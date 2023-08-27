As a parent of adult children who are trying to remain in Missoula, their hometown, the lack of affordable housing is a barrier. Further, I want my grandchildren to live in a healthy environment.

Mayor Hess helped create the first local Affordable Housing Trust Fund in the state. And he's been a promoter of smart growth. That means making sure affordable multi-unit housing also has access to clean, free public transit (while working at UM, Hess helped introduce electric buses to Missoula) that connects people to work, school and shopping, along with parks and open space. (Mayor Hess was a strong advocate for Missoula's popular Open Space Bond).

Hess understands that access to outdoor recreation in or close to town is important when wildfires, exacerbated by our climate crisis, block access to wilderness areas. Mayor Hess also instituted a climate lens to help the City of Missoula reduce its carbon impacts.

Having a leader who's experienced and knowledgeable about how all the pieces fit together is vital given the challenges we face due to growth, affordability and climate. Mayor Hess is the candidate with the most essential and relevant experience. Vote for Mayor Jordan Hess.

Julie Parker

Missoula