Letter to the editor: Hess is dedicated
Political news can be so frustrating sometimes, especially when it seems that many of our elected officials are arguing just to argue.

In Ward 2, though, we are so lucky to be represented by Jordan Hess on the Missoula City Council. Jordan spends his time working on solutions for the issues our city faces, now and for the future, and comes to each issue with a solid grounding in the relevant data. He listens and he studies. He not interested in the city council as a stepping stone to something more glamorous, or for fame or power. Jordan is dedicated to making this a better city for all of us.

Let’s return Jordan Hess for another term on the city council.

Charley Carpenter,

Missoula

 

