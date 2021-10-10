Letter to the editor: Hess is dedicated

Representing Ward 2 on the Missoula City Council alongside Jordan Hess is a privilege. Jordan serves Missoula with dedication, respect, and intelligence. He has been instrumental in the creation and adoption of policies that will help us face our challenges in a more equitable and efficient manner.

Jordan understands and supports the need to address our current challenges in a comprehensive way and through a lens of equity. These pressing concerns include affordable housing, climate change and transportation.

We can accomplish much when we collaborate and work together. Most recently, Jordan helped create a coalition of support when Missoula applied for and received a $13 million federal infrastructure grant to build roads, water mains and sewer lines to accommodate new housing. If re-elected, Jordan will continue to create and reinforce partnerships that can help us achieve our goals and face new challenges.

His experience on the council is highly valued and has prepared him well to take on the extraordinary challenges local governments face today.

Jordan will continue to bring exemplary representation to Ward 2, and I hope you will join me in voting for him this November.

Mirtha Becerra,

Missoula City Council-Ward 2

