As a demonstration of his concern for skyrocketing property taxes, Mayor Jordan Hess has proposed a 10% increase in Missoula property taxes for next year. This is double the 5% annual rate at which city property taxes increased, on average, each of the past ten years (totaling more than 50% over this ten-year period!). Yet, despite the relentless growth in property taxes our mayor and his minions claim this is the only way to “keep the lights on." And, as if that is not enough, they are also asking taxpayers to approve a mill levy that adds yet another 5% increase, bringing the property tax increase for just next year to a mind-boggling 15%.