Letter to the editor: Hiding sins only accentuates them

Responding to concerns about teaching the role that race and slavery has played in our history, Oklahoma legislators last month passed legislation restricting any teaching that makes an individual “feel discomfort, guilt, anguish or any other form of psychological distress.” If this wording sounds familiar, it is because our Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen used the exact same wording in his ruling restricting the teaching of the same unfortunate history.

It is yet one more example of our recently elected state public officials adopting a Donald Trump party national agenda rather than attending to state needs.

Should teachers also be restricted in teaching about the internment of Japanese and Italian citizens during World War II here in Montana, or the forced separation of some Native American children from their parents from the late 1800s until 1978, or the events leading up to the Jan. 6 storming of our Capitol? The same wording could be used to restrict coaches from filming an athlete’s performance for fear of instilling guilt and embarrassment by pointing out a student-athlete’s mistake.

I agree that no child should be made to feel guilt over the sins of their fathers, but hiding those sins only serves to accentuate them.

Chuck Leonard,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 7 Funny 1 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 3