Finally, a news story in the Missoulian tells it like it is. Our progressive city leadership is not interested in promoting our iconic downtown businesses. Rather they’d prefer to reduce parking spaces and traffic lanes so that bikers feel more comfortable riding their bikes on the Higgins Ave corridor. Really? Someone tell me this isn’t an April Fools joke? People avoid downtown now because of the parking issues. Not to mention the parking meter fiasco. And the city wants to reduce parking spots so our downtown is more biker-friendly? Maybe the city fathers should spend those survey dollars on finding ways to make our downtown more inviting for locals and tourists who will actually spend their dollars in our businesses?