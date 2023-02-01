Letter to the editor: Higgins change will penalize drivers

I read with interest and incredulity the recent guest opinion regarding the Higgins Avenue Bridge traffic alterations. It seems the bridge was designed with a boulevard included for bicyclists and pedestrians. What is the motivation then to use the bridge in a way for which it was obviously never intended? How much cost was added to the bridge for this design feature?

Further, why is this suddenly not an option for bicycle traffic? There are often witnessed acts of disregard for safety by bicyclists for the traffic laws. Bicyclists riding the wrong way on a one way. Bicyclists trying to pass and overtake traffic on the right.

It seems our city has given rights to bicyclists without insisting on accountability for their behavior. What is the plan require bicyclist adherence to the rules of the road? Surely this would be an effective mechanism for the intended result of improving safety. The proposed change on this bridge accomplishes the extension of a policy that penalizes auto transportation. It is an unreasonable burden for most of the residents that work in, or use the downtown area.

Donald Gaumer,

Missoula