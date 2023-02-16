Sidewalks along North Higgins are a mess. Iron Horse was closed Monday so friends from out of town walked south along Higgins looking for another place to have lunch. Whatever happened to the businesses there, don’t they ever sweep the sidewalks in front of their stores? I don’t mean to be gross but geez. There’s feces, used condoms and unidentifiable things scattered all over the sidewalks in that area. My out-of-town friends were not impressed to say the least. Come on Missoula we can do better than this!