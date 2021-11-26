Letter to the editor: High prices result of Biden policies

I didn’t think it would ever happen but it did, opinion columnist Ochenski actually said something that I agree with . His usual drivel of “the Republicans are ruining the world” was replaced with something sensical. Fuel prices are skyrocketing and our country needs energy independence! He’s absolutely correct.

Too bad he and the rest of my Democrat friends just can’t admit that the current skyrocketing price issues are directly the result of Biden and Democratic policies. Remember under Trump when we became energy independent gas prices were less then $2/gallon. Soon they’ll be double that! Way to build back better.