Letter to the editor: Hillbilly Italian

I was recently invited to the Missoula County Women’s Luncheon by a colleague of mine and wow…what an eye opener. With approximately 50 or so in attendance, the keynote speaker was Sen. Theresa Manzella, Republican from Hamilton. She indicated that few will get in the way of this “Hillbilly Italian” and, as a side note, indicated that Rep. Matt Rosendale asked her to establish a Montana Freedom Caucus to promote Montana Conservative values as the founders of Montana intended it to be. Sen. Manzella mentioned these values are to get government out of our lives and to reduce taxes and to promote pro-life issues. She also said that “we” need to make sure schools don’t have a LGBTQ agenda to which I asked, “what was this agenda?” and there was no response. No one could describe what Montana founders intended yet it was clear to me that they wanted “God” back in policies within the state. The meeting ended with the moderator saying “we do not hate,” yet that is what I mostly heard during this time. Finally, I needed to know what Montana values rested with Manzella as the proclaimed Hillbilly Italian and there was no response.