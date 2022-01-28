 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: Hire Colstrip employees

I am writing to encourage hiring local Colstrip employees in the construction of any phase of the Clearwater Wind Farm to be built across several eastern Montana counties.

Part of the argument and inducement for closing down Colstrip and converting to renewable was the promise of employment for the locals who lost their jobs when switching to wind, solar, etc. Not doing so is reneging or going back on that promise (or a stab in the back).

It may be tempting to use cheaper nonunion workers to boost the profit margin, but most energy consumers prefer their energy dollars support the livable wages provided by union employment. Please consider this request when making decisions about who to hire, including subcontractors and other companies.

Barbara Ross,

Missoula

0 Comments
Tags

