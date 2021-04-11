Letter to the editor: Historical trauma doesn't disappear

Thank you, Missoula students who participated in the walkout/protest against racism!
How sickening and sad, seeing the in-your-face reality of the ignorance persisting today. The white student's video presents a strong statement, emphasizing the need for truth in education, including the harsh realities of colonization. One of those realities is that millions of white people in America have what they need today in part because of ancestors who were able to take literally everything from the people who were living here. Thousands of Native children were kidnapped from their parents and placed in often abusive boarding schools, deprived of culture and language. And what of the real history of Sand Creek and Wounded Knee?
Historical trauma doesn't just "disappear." It becomes intergenerational and pervasive throughout communities, compounding tragedy upon tragedy. No "normal" arises from the devastation of removal from ancient homelands, often with forced "death marches" to remote, arid lands, under a government that broke every promise ever made.
I cheer positive steps: students taking a stand, strong effort at Standing Rock, Deb Haaland as Interior secretary, the return of the Bison Range to the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, greater responsiveness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons, and D'Shane Barnett as county health officer.