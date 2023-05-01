History and services will be taken away

It is unfortunate at best that developers plan to change the historic Fort Missoula Hospital into high-end housing and commercial development. In addition to being an important historic piece of Missoula, it also houses a branch of the Western Montana Mental Health Center, which provides critical services to individuals with mental health issues. In addition to destroying an important piece of Missoula’s history, the developers will be taking valuable services away from those who need them.