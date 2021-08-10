Letter to the editor: History books cover bombing

Friday, Aug. 6, was the anniversary of one of the most important events in American history, the dropping of the nuclear bomb on Hiroshima, Japan, which lead to the end of the war in the Pacific.

I was 12 years old on that day, Aug. 6, 1946, and I have vivid memories of that horrible event. Since that day, many well-educated historians and others have studied the decision to drop the bomb, and nearly all have addressed the morality of that decision. It was extremely complicated and difficult and many questions have been addressed and carefully answered.

There are some who still question, such as the writer of the letter in Friday's Missoulian. Unfortunately, his letter has contained a number of errors and at least one major omission.

For those who wish to know the truth and accuracy of that period of our history, there are many history books that cover that horrible event. The most recent I've read is "The Accidental President" by A.J.Baime, which covers President Truman's very difficult decision, which did lead to the end of the Pacific war. And there are many more.

Ron Osborn,

Hamilton

