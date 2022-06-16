Letter to the editor: History repeating itself

Montana Public Service Commissioners accuse one another of stealing emails, threatening to bring a gun to meetings and exhibiting emotionally unstable behavior. A commissioner calls his own agency “diseased and dysfunctional.”
What’s old is new again. In 1934 the chairman of what was then called the Railroad and Public Service Commission was arrested on trumped-up charges of molesting young boys. He was found not guilty by a jury, which deliberated for only 90 minutes. Two years later one commissioner accused another of bugging his office. No device was ever found.
These are some of the stories in "The Last Heir," my book focusing on twentieth century Montana history, published March 1 by the University of Nebraska Press.
Bill Vaughn,
Missoula