Letter to the editor: Hitch education cart to energy economy

The recent column rebutting state Superintendent of Public Instruction Elzie Arntzen’s objectively false claim that our schools will lose $30 million in funding is well-thought-out and well-written.

The column points out that the low prices for the leases have robbed our schools of billions of dollars over 30 years. This egregious handout to the energy industry can be corrected going forward by sensible and fair economic and tax policy put in place for the emerging energy economy.

Instead of decrying the loss of revenue from a fading industry, Arntzen should advocate for reasonable revenue from the new energy economy that will inevitably replace it. Consider that there were lost jobs and lost revenue when horse carts were replaced by powered transport but that more jobs were created than were lost and the overall boost in the economy resulted in more revenue.

Montana’s education would be well served by hitching its cart to the new energy economy. Let go of the past, and reach for the future.

Robin Paone,

Whitefish

