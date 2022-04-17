Letter to the editor: Hold daytime meetings for seniors

Whatever happened to public meetings, with the candidates for office, meeting with voters during the day? In the past some meetings were held in the Senior Center, and there was even one meeting held in the large meeting room at the old Missoulian.

Seniors are a large voting block in this country. As a senior, we do prefer daytime meetings. Many of us no longer drive, so during the day, we use the bus service. Many of us are not out in the evenings; and we do not want to bother other family members to drive us some place.

We all want to know a little more about the candidates so we can vote and elect the best possible people.

So please, remember seniors do have a great interest in voting, and are very interested in learning about the candidates. They want to elect the best possible folks, who will work for the people and the community.

Janet Fay,

Missoula

