Letter to the editor: Hold officials accountable

It used to be the media held public officials accountable for conducting public business secretively. A recent Missoulian editorial (Friday, Dec. 30) praised Missoula City Council members for conducting a secretive back-alley deal. Missoulian editorial: Year-end huckleberries

The Missoulian editorial stated in part, “we cast back to how Missoula’s would-be leaders settled their struggle for the mayor’s seat. After hours of deadlocked voting, City Council members Mike Nugent and Jordan Hess went to a back alley and — talked it out. Then they returned to their seats, and Nugent cast the deciding vote for Hess. That’s the huckleberry way of handling transfer of power”

The Montana Constitution, Article II, § 9 reads:

No person shall be deprived of the right to examine documents or to observe the deliberations of all public bodies or agencies of state government and its subdivisions, except in cases in which the demand of individual privacy clearly exceeds the merits of public disclosure.

So, what did Hess and Nugent agree to in the back alley? It was the duty of elected city council members to conduct that business in public. Why is the Missoulian praising them instead of holding them accountable for not conducting their business in public?

Keith Koprivica,

Missoula