Letter to the editor: Hold Trump accountable for Jan. 6

After reading the Jan. 6 newspaper, I was truly dismayed. How could anyone watching the insurrection at our Capitol last January come up with these ideas: The rioters were defending our freedom, this was a normal tourist visit, they were leftist militants, they were unarmed (guns, stun guns, knives, batons, baseball bats, axes and chemical sprays are not arms?) or rioters were invited by the Capitol police (140 police officers were assaulted). Even Republican Mitch McConnell said, “They tried to disrupt our democracy. They failed.”

The constant retorts that Donald Trump was not responsible for the riot, when he told them to “Fight like hell,” are amazing. But then, Trump praised the rioters as being good Americans.

When are the naysayers going to rewatch the insurrection and accept that it was truly an assault on America and our democracy, instigated by Trump, who refuses to accept defeat, even as all audits and recounts have clearly shown that he did not win?

Donald Trump is anathema to America and must be held to account for his long record of undermining our trust in elections leading up to, and including, the Jan. 6 attempted coup.

Carolyn Snively,

Missoula

