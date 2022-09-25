Letter to the editor: Holland Lake project is bad for public

For those who might not yet be aware, the future of Holland Lake, our public land, is at stake.
The current owners of the Holland Lake Lodge, which is on leased, public, Forest Service land, have partnered with an out-of-state "adventure lifestyle company" to expand their footprint and control over the Holland Lake area. Their expansion proposal includes adding a new 13,000-square-foot lodge directly on the shoreline, along with 26 additional cabins, a welcome center, a new restaurant, floating docks, employee housing, parking lots, and more. To my understanding, the Holland Lake Lodge will be for the exclusive use of the paying guests who can afford the high nightly rates, effectively shutting locals out of public land. This is bad for our area both ecologically (wildlife, water quality) and culturally and is NOT in the public interest. The only ones who gain from this are the developers.
The public can read more about the project and voice their concerns to the Forest Service at fs.usda.gov/project/?project=61746.
Comment period runs through Oct. 7 and a public meeting will be held at Seeley Lake Elementary School on Oct. 4 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. I encourage anyone who cares about protecting Montana Public Lands to chime in.
Jennifer Nave,
Polson