Letter to the editor: Holland Lake project is bad for public

The current owners of the Holland Lake Lodge, which is on leased, public, Forest Service land, have partnered with an out-of-state "adventure lifestyle company" to expand their footprint and control over the Holland Lake area. Their expansion proposal includes adding a new 13,000-square-foot lodge directly on the shoreline, along with 26 additional cabins, a welcome center, a new restaurant, floating docks, employee housing, parking lots, and more. To my understanding, the Holland Lake Lodge will be for the exclusive use of the paying guests who can afford the high nightly rates, effectively shutting locals out of public land. This is bad for our area both ecologically (wildlife, water quality) and culturally and is NOT in the public interest. The only ones who gain from this are the developers.