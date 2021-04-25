Letter to the editor: Home care workers need rate increases

I’m a caregiver in Missoula, where I work 27 hours a week caring for six clients. I’m 60 years old and have been doing this kind of work since I was 19.

I work in an assisted-living home and help my clients with their daily exercises, cook their meals, give med reminders, help them to the toilet and clean their homes, and much, much more. This is hard work and requires constant moving and bending of the body. It’s very easy to injure yourself, or burn out both physically and mentally.

It’s been very scary to work through the pandemic. I continue to do this work because my clients need me. They don’t have family and I am the only one they see on a regular basis.

The funding for home care has always been lacking. We need our elected leaders to better support our work. You clapped, now act. Don’t forget about us in House Bill 632. We need provider rate increases, direct caregiver wage increases and essential worker bonuses/retention increases.

Celeste Thompson,

Missoula

