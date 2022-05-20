Letter to the editor: Homeless and spending

The city of Missoula has the funds and expertise to attach seat barriers on public benches so people can’t lie down (North end of the Madison pedestrian bridge); but not the funds and expertise to figure out how the homeless in a designated camping area can cook a hot meal safely.

Missoula can pay to plan a $40,000,000 Civic Center; but not afford to figure out a waste disposal system for the homeless living in RVs on land that a private person has allowed camping.

Missoula could afford an $80,000 bridge to a Clark Fork River island; but chose to shut that bridge down for a period of time to keep the homeless out.

I’m not sure Missoula is the bastion of the caring, progressive, liberal as some would have you believe. Dealing with our homeless population is not an easy proposition, but perhaps Missoula should put a small percentage of the funds and energy used to plan more amenities for citizens with means toward helping the less advantaged.

Check out this website engensmissoula.com, somewhat biased and controversial; but a viewpoint that should be considered, particularly if you vote in City elections and/or are interested in the politics of planning and zoning decisions and how your taxes are spent.

Dudley Improta,

Missoula

